Marshall Wace LLP Invests $369,000 in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Stantec by 12.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Stantec by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stantec by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

STN opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.32 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.19.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

