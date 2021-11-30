AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Down 48.1% in November

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the October 31st total of 180,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55. AXA has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

AXAHY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

