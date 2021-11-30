ANRGF (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Short Interest Update

ANRGF (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 95.1% from the October 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ANRGF from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of ANRGF from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of ANRGF opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. ANRGF has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94.

