Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 461.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,616 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $11,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in frontdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in frontdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. frontdoor’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

