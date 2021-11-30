Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 275.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,871,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107,051 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.27% of B2Gold worth $12,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter worth $5,631,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 155,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 125,880 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in B2Gold by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,142,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,030,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after acquiring an additional 61,792 shares in the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

