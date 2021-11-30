Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $12.21 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,547 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

