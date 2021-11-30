Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.48% of Plexus worth $12,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Plexus by 25.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,594,000 after purchasing an additional 448,141 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Plexus by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 704,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,432,000 after purchasing an additional 136,167 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 671.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,327 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Plexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,582,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Plexus by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus stock opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.13. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $50,049.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,209 shares of company stock worth $1,215,504. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.