Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 803,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,285 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $13,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ISD opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.