Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 29.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,731 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 57,924 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,834,000 after purchasing an additional 276,195 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,323,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,521,000 after purchasing an additional 63,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,888,000 after purchasing an additional 345,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,502,000 after purchasing an additional 84,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after purchasing an additional 43,620 shares in the last quarter. 24.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFNC opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.14. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

