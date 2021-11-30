Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of Cowen worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cowen by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cowen by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cowen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.03.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $359.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.