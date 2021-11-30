Invesco Ltd. Sells 60,125 Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,125 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.79% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 38,945 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,308,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 33,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

TRIL stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

