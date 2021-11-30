SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. SEMrush has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14.

In other SEMrush news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $468,797.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,112,346 shares of company stock worth $24,739,653 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,071,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after purchasing an additional 568,451 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth $18,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SEMrush by 4,323.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 502,059 shares during the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

