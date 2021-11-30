SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.93.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
Shares of SEMR stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. SEMrush has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,071,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after purchasing an additional 568,451 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth $18,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SEMrush by 4,323.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 502,059 shares during the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SEMrush
SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.
