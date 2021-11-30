Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCKT opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $67.48. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 16.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.