Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 569,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 29,392 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,633,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 207,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 303,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EFT opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.