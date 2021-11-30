Invesco Ltd. Makes New $8.28 Million Investment in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,048,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.21% of DigitalBridge Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 224,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,697,552.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290 over the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.96. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

