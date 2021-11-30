Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,344 over the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.91.

Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

