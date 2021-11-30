State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,752,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,276,000 after purchasing an additional 358,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,385,000 after purchasing an additional 446,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,377,000 after purchasing an additional 284,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,875,000 after purchasing an additional 241,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,746,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,820,000 after purchasing an additional 134,023 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of IBKR opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

In related news, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $644,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $1,176,971.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,166,910 shares of company stock valued at $81,503,668. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.