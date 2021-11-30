State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Bank OZK by 346.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Bank OZK by 123.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.74.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

