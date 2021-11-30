State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of MarineMax worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 28.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,300,000 after buying an additional 419,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,522,000 after buying an additional 162,127 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 35.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,941,000 after buying an additional 155,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MarineMax by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,775,000 after buying an additional 135,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 51.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 375,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,278,000 after buying an additional 127,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HZO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

HZO opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

