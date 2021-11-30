State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,458,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMSF opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

