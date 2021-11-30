Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 10,027 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,027 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.98% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $9,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,047,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 35.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after purchasing an additional 715,689 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 47.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,764,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 570,951 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after acquiring an additional 547,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.28.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.