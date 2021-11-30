Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 14,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 347,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,586,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.14. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,632.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $238,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,099 shares of company stock worth $2,007,004. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

