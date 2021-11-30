Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Elastic worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $159.39 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $97.89 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.06.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total value of $19,252,033.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070 in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.37.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.