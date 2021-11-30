Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 11,272 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 140,900.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 326.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 758,062 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Organogenesis by 38.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 15.2% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 74,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $248,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.70. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.