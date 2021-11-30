Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 74,223.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,608 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 21,913 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 597,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 107,765 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $27,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kearny Financial stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $966.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

