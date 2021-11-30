Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 98,633.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 3.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 3.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 156.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 13.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETS opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $67.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PETS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

