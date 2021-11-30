Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 88,650.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSBC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter worth $18,422,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 30,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 78.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $183,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a market cap of $745.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.93. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $60.54.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

