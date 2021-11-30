59,291 Shares in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of C&F Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 1,636.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 304.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 70.7% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in C&F Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

CFFI opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. C&F Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $175.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.76.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.66 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 19.94%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

C&F Financial Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, and business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and instalment loans.

