Millennium Management LLC Sells 307,521 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,521 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 21,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after buying an additional 794,914 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 57,287 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,333,000 after buying an additional 1,787,217 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.22. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 2.04.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 20,704 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $1,351,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,370. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

