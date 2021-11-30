Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Primerica worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,926,000 after buying an additional 595,992 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,109,000 after buying an additional 130,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,500,000 after buying an additional 109,815 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 19.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 627,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,055,000 after buying an additional 100,427 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at $9,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $150.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.18. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.84 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.98. The business had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

