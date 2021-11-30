13,980 Shares in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in KVH Industries by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,143,000 after buying an additional 197,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in KVH Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 23,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in KVH Industries by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KVH Industries by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,524,000 after buying an additional 87,403 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVH Industries stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

KVHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded KVH Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

KVH Industries Profile

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

