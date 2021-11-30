Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,830 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in XL Fleet were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in XL Fleet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 117,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th.

NYSE XL opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $618.46 million, a PE ratio of 222.11 and a beta of 0.49. XL Fleet Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

