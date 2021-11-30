Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 23,758 Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Foghorn Therapeutics worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FHTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 661,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 821.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 350,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 276,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 91,104 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FHTX opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FHTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Foghorn Therapeutics Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.