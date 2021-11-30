Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,613 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of RBB Bancorp worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.90.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

RBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens downgraded RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

