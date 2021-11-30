Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) by 536.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GCMG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 267.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 10.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 0.02. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GCMG. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

GCM Grosvenor Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

