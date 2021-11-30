Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 9,550 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $377.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 8,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $127,841.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 10,761 shares of company stock valued at $169,867 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

