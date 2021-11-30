State Street Corp Trims Position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

State Street Corp cut its position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.20% of Escalade worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Escalade in the second quarter worth $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Escalade by 67.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Escalade during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Escalade by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Escalade by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 19,528 shares in the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCA opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66. Escalade, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 17.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Escalade’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

