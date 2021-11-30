Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Down 65.9% in November

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the October 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AJINY opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58. Ajinomoto has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $33.14.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

