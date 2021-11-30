Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PUMSY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

PUMSY opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. Puma has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

