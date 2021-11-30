SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Torsten Kreindl Sells 1,500 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Torsten Kreindl sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.63, for a total transaction of $453,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Torsten Kreindl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiTime alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Torsten Kreindl sold 1,040 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total transaction of $324,469.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $305.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 462.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.13. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $319.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SITM. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in SiTime by 26.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.