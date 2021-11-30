Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Short Interest Update

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 131.7% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AFHIF stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Atlas Financial has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto.

