Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Short Interest Update

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 131.7% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of AFHIF stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Atlas Financial has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.
About Atlas Financial
See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.