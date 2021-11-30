Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,156,000 after buying an additional 2,249,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,727,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,040,000 after buying an additional 1,479,584 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,780.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,457,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,691,000 after buying an additional 7,060,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,270,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,796,000 after buying an additional 66,708 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,869,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,124,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.86. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CLNE. TheStreet raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.