Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 548 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 90.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 33,698 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth $239,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth $4,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

CNOB stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.37.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 39.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

In related news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $876,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,200 shares of company stock worth $2,421,054 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

