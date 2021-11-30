Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 768 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 53.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 36.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after acquiring an additional 144,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

CSII stock opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $856.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

