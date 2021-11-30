Prudential Financial Inc. Has $374,000 Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 87.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,366 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 612.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $283,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $303,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $843,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 20.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $276,234.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $845,770.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,274 over the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CHH opened at $145.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.90 and a 52-week high of $153.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.74.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.11.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

