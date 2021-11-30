Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 18.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeuroPace, Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeuroPace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

