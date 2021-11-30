Marshall Wace LLP Sells 93,583 Shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 69.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 93,583 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Navios Maritime were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth $351,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime stock opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.04. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The shipping company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.42. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 247.17%. The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

