Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQNR opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. On average, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on EQNR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

