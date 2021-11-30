Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

RWR opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.75. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $118.85.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

