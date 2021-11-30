Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Aemetis worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 412,379 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $968,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 818.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 400,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 357,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 780.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 481,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,450 in the last three months. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

